Linda L. Kozichek, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late David W. and Bertha Bronack Kasper. Linda was a graduate of Meyers High School. She was retired from Genpact in Wilkes-Barre.
Linda was an auxiliary member at the Wyoming Veterns of Foreign Wars Post 396. She was a great cook and loved spending time with her family and lifelong friends. She absolutely adored all of her grandchildren and always brightened up whenever she spoke about them. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Thomas Brennan; nephew, Thomas Brennan Jr., and sister-in-law, Jean Kane.
Surviving are her sons, Brian Kozichek and his wife, Amy, Oakland, N.J.; and Christopher Kozichek Sr. and his wife, Lisa, Taylor; Christopher and Brian's father, Herbert Kozichek; grandchildren, Madison A. and Christopher Kozichek Jr. and Lucas and Nathan Kozichek; companion, Stephen 'Cheb' Nalewajko; sisters, Elizabeth Nardiello and her husband, Philip, Mountain Top; and Melanie Brennan, Wilkes-Barre; brother, David Kasper and his wife, Betty, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Shawn Walker will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 396, 43 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 11, 2019