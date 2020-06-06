|
|
Linda L. Schooley, 72, of LeRaysville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Linda was born in Nanticoke on Sept. 9, 1947, one of 10 children to the late Joseph and Ruth Malock Garnett. Linda was a graduate of Hamilton High West in Hamilton, N.J. On May 28, 1984, she married Ralph G. Schooley Sr. at Kuser Farm Park, Hamilton. She was employed by New Jersey Department of Transportation for 20 years until declining health no longer permitted her to continue. When she was able, Linda enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards, crocheting and in early years, archery. Linda was a member of The Truth Bible Study.
Linda's family includes her beloved husband of 36 years and devoted caregiver, Ralph G. Schooley Sr.; her children, Mark Dudas, Cazenovia, N.Y.; Christine Williams, Hamilton, N.J.; Ralph Schooley Jr., Hamilton, N.J.; grandchildren, Anthony Dudas; Jeremy Williams; Jessica Schooley; Jackie Schooley; and Cari Restuccia; great-grandson, Michael Restuccia; siblings, Joseph Garnett; Robert (Jeanette) Garnett; Mary Wandel; Gloria (Paul) White; Richard (Lucreta) Garnett; Nancy (Bryan) Karvaski; Ruth (Neil) Langdon; John (Diane) Garnett; and Esther Grzech, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Twp.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020