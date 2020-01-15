Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Linda Redmond Stoss

Linda Redmond Stoss Obituary
Linda Redmond Stoss, 69, of Lee Park Towers, Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Celtic Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Dec. 7, 1950, in Trucksville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve Yale Stoss.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her sons, William Reseigh, Harrisburg; Joseph Redmond, Wilkes-Barre (Parsons); and Mark Stoss, Plains Twp.; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Gloria; and brother, Jim.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020
