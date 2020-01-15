|
|
Linda Redmond Stoss, 69, of Lee Park Towers, Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Celtic Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.
Born Dec. 7, 1950, in Trucksville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve Yale Stoss.
Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her sons, William Reseigh, Harrisburg; Joseph Redmond, Wilkes-Barre (Parsons); and Mark Stoss, Plains Twp.; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Gloria; and brother, Jim.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020