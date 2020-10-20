Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Yale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Ruby) Yale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (Ruby) Yale Obituary

Linda (Ruby) Yale, of Plains, passed away Monday, Oct. 20, 2020, after a sudden illness.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a friend and mentor to many. She was a valued employee of the Social Security Administration. Her intelligence, love of reading and enjoyment of her family and friends will always be remembered. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Calvin.

She leaves behind five daughters, Lori and her husband, Anthony Dupak Sr.; Sherri and her husband, Tom Machulsky; Linda and her husband, Tom Mirowski Sr.; Margaret Sauerwine; and Jennifer and her husband, Michael Prislupski. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Osterhout Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -