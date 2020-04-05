|
Linda Yelen Williams of Wilkes-Barre passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer that she fought until the very end.
Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Mary Pezzner Yelen. After graduating from Meyers High School in 1966, a proud Mohawk, she attended Wilkes-Barre Business School and later was employed as a supervisor at the Social Security Administration. Linda loved all her cats throughout her adult life, beloved dogs, Tippy, Cheyenne, and recently, Winston. She supported the local SPCA, Whiskers World, animal rescues, and many other organizations. Wherever Linda could be a help to someone, she was first to step to the plate with a strong shoulder to lean on with steadfast advice.
As an active member of Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre, she could be found in her favorite seat during Shabbat services and chatting with her friends at kiddush. Her faith was a guiding light in all she did. She took wonderful care of her family which was the most important part of her life. This extended to her lifelong friends and the friends of her children as she was a firm believer that your friends were the family you got to choose. She loved with all her heart, made every moment count, and made everyone she knew feel important.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Harold and Sara Williams, and her sister-in-law, Shirley Yelen.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 and a half years, Robert J. Williams; daughter, Sara Friedman and her husband, Steven, Plains Twp.; daughter, Molly Williams and her longtime partner, Matthew Reisinger of Kingston; brothers, Attorney Sandor Yelen and his wife, Janice of Kingston; Attorney Barry Yelen of Kingston; brothers in law, Harold Williams of Wilkes-Barre and Richard Williams of Sheatown; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Private services will be held graveside for the family in Temple Israel Cemetery in Swoyersville on Sunday afternoon with Rabbi Larry Kaplan. In lieu of Shiva visits, Shiva will be held via phone Sunday evening through Tuesday evening to 570-823-4327 because of the coronavirus pandemic. A memorial service will be held in her honor when the social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Donations may be made in Linda's honor to Temple Israel, Whiskers World, and Luzerne County SPCA as they all meant so much to her.
Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020