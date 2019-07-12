Lisa D. Brush, 33, of Ashley, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home.



Lisa was born in Kingston on May 11, 1986. She was the daughter of Jamie Brush Rinehamer and the late Larry Brazinski.



Lisa attended Rice Elementary and Crestwood High School. Of the jobs she held, her favorite was being a kennel technician as it brought her close to animals she loved and was very compassionate towards. She had a great love for horses just like her daughter, Kaylee, does.



Lisa was a very caring person with a huge heart. Her beautiful brown eyes and sweet smile will remain ingrained in our memories forever. She had the cutest laugh and always took forever to say goodbye as she hated to leave the company of her friends and family. Her family misses her dearly and will keep her in their hearts forever as they look after her precious daughter, Kaylee.



Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Larry Brazinski; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Carol Brush; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Brazinski.



Surviving are her daughter, Kaylee Brush; mother, Jamie Rinehamer, Ashley; stepfather, Jeff Rinehamer, Wanamie; sister, Sarah Rinehamer and Justin Sims, Wanamie; sister, Rebecca Evans and Jeff Arnold, Dorrance; sister, Kelly Ney, Freeland; several nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her beloved pets.



Private arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



A private celebration of Lisa's life will be held for close family and friends.



All who wish to honor and remember Lisa's life are invited to be kind towards animals, whether it be taking in a stray, donating to a shelter, or hanging a bird feeder in Lisa's memory.



Memorial donations to benefit Lisa's daughter, Kaylee, may be made to Kaylee Brush, 175 Janet Drive, Ashley, PA 18706. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 12, 2019