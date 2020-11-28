Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA
Lisa E. Mazur Obituary

Lisa E. Mazur, 54, of Exeter, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Greskiewicz Sabatelli.

Lisa was a graduate of West Side Technical Vocational School, and went on to cosmetology school afterward. 

She loved going fishing as one of her hobbies.

She was a member of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, and had worked various jobs including the food industry and as a substitute teachers aide at Wyoming Area School District.

Preceding her in death was her daughter, Jolene Kelly.

Surviving are her husband of eight years, Stephen J, Mazur III; and daughters, Lindsey Kelly, Hudson, and Jennifer Kelly, Los Angeles; and brothers, John and his wife, Mary Sabatelli; and Richard and his wife, Stephanie Sabatelli, both of Exeter. Left to miss her are her dogs, Peanut and Willie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC., 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


