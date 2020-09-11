Home

More Obituaries for Lisa Jones
Lisa Jones

Lisa Jones Obituary

Lisa Jones, 55, of Hunlock Creek, sadly passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

She will be remembered by family and friends for her avid love of Indian art, cats and her snake. She loved to cook and her pierogies were a favorite of friends and neighbors.

She is survived by the love of her life, Tom Shemanski, Hunlock Creek; brothers, Joseph Butsick, Montana; Michael Butsick, Nanticoke; sisters, Denise Burd, Nanticoke; Kim Gleco, Sweet Valley; and Gale Cooney, Scranton.


