Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Marie Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Marie Williams Obituary
Lisa Marie Williams, 45, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Walter and Marjorie Yaron, Kingston.

She graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1993.

Lisa was employed by Dallas Tap and Grille as the manager/bartender.

She was a member of Dallas Pride MC and other organizations.

Lisa was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.

Surviving are her husband, Peter Williams; children, Ryan Gribble and fiancée, Holli Wachilla; Krista Gribble and fiancé, Anthony Fino; grandchildren, Austin Fino, Rylee Fino and Aiden Gribble; sister, Beth and her husband, Bud Allen Williams; nephews, Jason, Jayden and Jacob Williams; and aunts and uncles and extended family.

Lisa was a beautiful soul with an infectious smile that warmed many hearts. She loved her grandchildren and nephews so very much. Her husband, Peter, meant the world to her. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.

A church and memorial service will be announced for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital and/or the Shavertown Fire Department.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -