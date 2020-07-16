Home

Lisa Wilcox


1979 - 2020
Lisa Wilcox Obituary

Lisa Wilcox, 41, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 28, 1979, she was the daughter of Beverly A. Zurek Wilcox and the late Charles F. Wilcox Jr.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Abigale Yokavonis; and Hannah Wilcox; mother, Beverly Wilcox; sister, Alicia Wilcox; brother, Charles F. Wilcox III; niece, Ariana; companion, Jeffrey Victor; and favorite aunt, Stella Steltz.

Private arrangements were by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


