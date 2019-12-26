|
Lisaann Wildoner, 60, of Courtdale, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She was born in Salina, Kansas, a daughter of the late Olga Nat Robert.
Lisa was formerly employed at McCrory's Department Store and as a pharmacy technician at Faye's Drugstore.
Lisa was a talented crocheter and she loved arts and crafts. She and her husband loved to share her talents and crafts as Terry and Lisa's Crafts at local craft shows.
Most of all Lisa was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Terry L. Wildoner, with whom she celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Nov. 8.
She is also survived by her son, Anthony Robert and his wife, Jennifer, Mount Carmel; and by her daughter, Lisa Marie Wildoner and her companion, Mark Marcella, Plymouth; grandchildren, Lauren, Jack, Jessa, Sam and HaleyLyn; sister, Recijo Mulder and her husband, Robert, Oakland, N.J.; brother, Theodore Robert and his wife, Joanne, Jenkins Twp.; nephews, Joseph and Christopher Robert and Alexander Mulder; and by numerous cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday morning from Nat and Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon William Behm will officiate. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Road, Suite 402, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Lisa's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019