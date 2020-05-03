Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Gabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd D. "Gabby" Gabb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd D. "Gabby" Gabb Obituary
Lloyd D. "Gabby" Gabb, 62, Hunlock Creek passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 7, 1957 and was the son of the late Wilfred and Beverly Jean Hunter Gabb of Lake Silkworth. A graduate of John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, Class of 1975, he continued his education and training as a sheet metal worker at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. Gabby loved his trade and was a member of Local 44, Sheet Metal Workers Union for over 40 years. He was employed by Marx Sheetmetal, Wilkes-Barre for over 30 of those years. He loved his work and continued until retiring in December. He was an avid Penn State football fan.

Surviving are his wife, the former Sherri L. Oltra, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage; a son, Matthew Gabb and his fiancé, Haley Hoogland, Larksville; a daughter, Rebecca Wandel and her husband, Chad, Lake Silkworth; a granddaughter, Emersyn Gabby Rose Wandel; a sister, Sharon Lee Gramley and husband, Tom of Canisteo, NY.

Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.

For information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -