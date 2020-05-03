|
Lloyd D. "Gabby" Gabb, 62, Hunlock Creek passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 7, 1957 and was the son of the late Wilfred and Beverly Jean Hunter Gabb of Lake Silkworth. A graduate of John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, Class of 1975, he continued his education and training as a sheet metal worker at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. Gabby loved his trade and was a member of Local 44, Sheet Metal Workers Union for over 40 years. He was employed by Marx Sheetmetal, Wilkes-Barre for over 30 of those years. He loved his work and continued until retiring in December. He was an avid Penn State football fan.
Surviving are his wife, the former Sherri L. Oltra, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage; a son, Matthew Gabb and his fiancé, Haley Hoogland, Larksville; a daughter, Rebecca Wandel and her husband, Chad, Lake Silkworth; a granddaughter, Emersyn Gabby Rose Wandel; a sister, Sharon Lee Gramley and husband, Tom of Canisteo, NY.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.
For information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020