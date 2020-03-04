|
|
Lloyd Deno 82, of 60 Cook St., Ashley, p,eacefully left this world on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born March 16, 1937, in Pond Hill, Slocum Twp.
Lloyd proudly served his country for three years as a United States Marine, serving 14 months in Japan. He was also a carpenter for many years and belonged to the Carpenter Union 445.
Lloyd is now rejoined with his first family, parents, Geary and Velma Ogin Deno; his brothers, Merritt, Donald, Harold, Raymond and Albert Deno; and sisters, Helen Burd; Mildred Bonomo; and Mae Gross. He will also be reunited with his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pearl and William Perugino; and son-in-law, Anthony Ranieli.
Loved ones who will carry on his legacy are his beloved wife of 62 years, Rose Marie Perugino-Deno; daughter, Donna Ranieli; sons, Lloyd Deno and his wife, Nina; Duane Deno Sr. and his wife, Mary Jo; grandchildren, Chad Ranieli; Rick Deno and his wife, Tina; Maria Kandrac and her husband, Kenneth; Lloyd Deno Jr.; Duane Deno Jr. and his wife, Amy; Maria Wujick and her husband, Mike; Nick Deno; and Regina Deno; great-grandchildren, Gianna Ranieli; Andrew and Payton; Olivia and Ava Deno; Kylie Williams and Kayden Kandrac; and Dominic Owen Deno; sister-in-law, Theresa Deno; brother-in-law, Anthony Perugino; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020