Lloyd Robert Lewis, son of Lloyd and Dorothy Lewis, completed his amazing life's journey as he rose to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Vanderbilt Medical Center.
He was born April 24, 1942, and grew up in Wyoming. He graduated from Wyoming High School where he was a band member, football player, active drama member and in many other school activities.
He graduated from American University, Washington, D.C., and then earned his Divinity Degree from Harvard University, after which he was ordained a United Methodist Pastor. He served churches in Massachusetts, Wisconsin and New Jersey. He completed a Master of Divinity Degree from Princeton University.
Lloyd moved to Nashville, where he served at Vanderbilt University Divinity School as an assistant professor and associate dean of students for 33 years. He also worked at United Methodist Publishing House.
Lloyd was blessed with the gifts of serving and caring for friends and family. He loved socializing with many friends and spending holidays and vacations with family. His phenomenally active passion for reading reflected his intelligence and love of learning.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially his beloved cousin, Elizabeth Miller.
He is survived by his loving sister, Linda and husband, Frank; and brother, Harold and his wife, Marie. He will also be missed by his deeply cherished nephew, Derek and wife, Taryn; and adored niece, Dana and husband, Adam. He is also survived by many other friends and family members, including devoted cousins, John and wife, Suzanne; Jackie and husband, Jim; and Jill and husband, Brian.
He will be missed but happily remembered for his compassion, humor and intelligence. His family is grateful for the excellent care he received at Vanderbilt Medical Center and the constant support from his wonderful friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Contributions in Lloyd's memory may be made to Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.
Local arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019