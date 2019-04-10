Lois A. Wright, 77, of Ridgebury Twp., passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois A. Wright.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Verna Brungess Gay. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 1959.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Sayre School District for over 15 years. She was a member of Bentley Creek Baptist Church, where she was a busy volunteer with church organizations. She was a volunteer for meals on wheels with her late husband Eldridge.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Leland; sons, Steven Wright and David Wright; sisters, Janet Brown and Lola Vogrin; and grandson, Broch David Wright.
Surviving are sons, Thomas Wright, Ridgebury Twp.; Robert Wright and his wife, Diane, Sayre; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp., with the Rev. Harold Schorr of the Center Moreland United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will be in Perrins Marsh Cemetery at the convenience of the family
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nulton Funeral Home
SR 29 South
Beaumont, PA 18644
(570) 639-5115
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2019