S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Parish
Plymouth, PA
Lois J. McKeown


1932 - 2020
Lois J. McKeown Obituary

Lois J. McKeown, 88, of Plymouth Twp., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.

Born Jan. 18, 1932, in Luzerne, and was the daughter of the late Wesley Thompson and Margaret Massaker Thompson and sister of Pamela. Lois was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1950, and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. She had been a member of the Silver and Gold Club and the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Vincent De Paul Church, Plymouth. She was also a member of the Trinity House.

Prior to her retirement, Lois had been employed in the Wyoming Valley garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. She was a member of the Plymouth Twp. Recreation Association and Auxiliary and in past years, she was an auditor for Plymouth Twp.

Lois enjoyed traveling with her husband, Gene, especially after their retirement. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving family, as well as attending her grandchildren's activities.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah McKeown.

Surviving are her loving husband of 67 years, Eugene McKeown; daughter, Michelle Gayeski and her husband, David, New Castle, Del.; and grandchildren, Daniel and Allyson Gayeski.

Family and friends are invited to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday for Mass for Christian Burial in All Saints Parish, Plymouth.

Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 West Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org, or www.stjudesshrine.org.

To submit condolences to Lois' family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


