Lois Jean Meka, 74, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.



She was born in Hanover Twp. on March 16, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Costic and Priscilla Pallas Egenski.



Lois graduated from Hanover High School in 1963 and later graduated from Vocational Technical Nursing School, Wilkes-Barre, and became an licensed practical nurse in 1984.



She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Lois enjoyed polka dancing with her late husband, Dr. Edward Meka. She was an animal lover and was caregiver to her late mother, father and husband.



She is survived by sister, Janice Gabriel, Dupont; Bart and Linda Bryk and their daughters, Sara Bryk and Alicia Coolbaugh; and many other nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her present fur baby, Kira.



Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



No calling hours will be held. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



A special thank you to the staff of Greenbrier, Allied Services, Wilkes Barre General Hospital, Geisinger Wilkes-Barre, The Meadows Dallas and InterMountain Medical Group Family Practice. They provided quality and loving care. Special appreciation to her primary care giver, Alan Boonin, M.D.



In memory of Lois, a donation can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County. 524 E. Main St.,Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



