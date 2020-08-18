Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Lois L. Tressa


1930 - 2020
Lois L. Tressa Obituary

Lois L. Tressa, 89, of Levittown, formerly of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Hanover Twp. on Sept. 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Irene Hull Yatko.

She was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School.

Lois had a special talent, crafting. She was always crafting things, most especially her floral arrangements, to be shared by many. Lois also loved to go on casino trips with her beloved husband, John. But most of all, she loved to spend her time with her loving family, most especial her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John G. Tressa; sisters, Ethel Yatko, Irene Rondinella and Ruth Kehoe; brothers, Robert, Paul, Ralph, Fred and Frank Yatko.

Surviving are her sons, John Tressa and his wife, Patricia; David Tressa and his wife, Joanne; grandchildren, Daniel, Victoria, Rachel, Michael, Andrew and Autumn; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Caden and Alyanna; sister, Doris Yatko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Rebecca Tanner officiating.

Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday.


