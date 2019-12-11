|
Lois M. Krommes, 78, of Berwick, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Berwick Retirement Village I.
Born in Baltimore on June 28, 1941, she was a daughter to the late David and Mildred Sorber Benscoter.
Lois was a graduate of Cheningo Valley High School, Class of 1959, and Milligan College, Class of 1963.
She taught school in Binghamton, N.Y., and Dallas prior to beginning her 29-year tenure at Berwick Area School District, from which she retired in 1996. Lois was a faithful member of Berwick Christian Church. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was an avid quilter and collected and sold Longaberger baskets. Her greatest joy was her family, by whom she will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her son, Noah Krommes; and daughter, Deirdre, who passed in infancy.
Surviving Lois is her loving husband of 55 years, Gary A. Krommes. Also surviving are sisters, Mary Benscoter, New York; Carolyn Mackenzie and husband, Charles, North Carolina; Virginia Bentley, Florida; and Debbie Yocum, New York.
Lois's services are private. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Commonwealth Home Health and Hospice of Berwick, 1409 N. Market St., Suite 201, Berwick, PA 18603.
Kelchner-McMichael-Baker Funeral Home is honored to assist the Krommes family.
Messages of love and support can be left at www.kelchnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019