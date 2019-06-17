Lois Mae Garringer Ide, 85, of Dallas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



She retired from Acme Markets after 25 years and was an active member of Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church. Lois was fortunate to retire and enjoy 25 years of travel and winters in Florida. She and her husband, Richard Carl Ide, celebrated 69 years of marriage on Jan. 23, 2019.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Garringer; brother, Jack; and grandchildren, Brandon Case and Kiersten Cerveny.



In addition to her husband Richard, she survived by children, Dianne Rickenbach (Bob); Rick Ide (Ginny); Gary Ide (Hildy); Donna Zbiek (Paul); and Teri Whitehead (John); nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way!



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman, with the Rev. Lori Robinson, pastor, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, PO Box 12, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman, PA 18627.



Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.