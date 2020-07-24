Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St.
Larksville, PA
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St.
Larksville, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
9:45 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St.
Larksville, PA
Lois Patricia Makos, of Hunlock Creek, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lottie Gesek Nice and was a graduate of Larksville High School. She was a member of All Saints Parish and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Louise; and two sisters, Florence Owens; and Barbara Bonczewski.

Lois is survived by her loving husband, Walter J. Makos; daughters, Susan Bat and her husband, John, West Nanticoke; Marlene Makos, Larksville; beloved dog, Gracee; brother, Joseph Nice, Plymouth; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. Monday, from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St. Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints Parish Church, Willow Street, Plymouth.

Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

