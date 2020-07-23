Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
Allegany (N.Y.) Cemetery
Lois R. Cirko Gruver


1941 - 2020
Lois R. Cirko Gruver Obituary

Lois R. Cirko Gruver, 78, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Bradford.

Born Nov. 16, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Laird Goble and Ruth Klimas Goble Cooper.

Lois also resided many years in South Florida. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and socializing anytime with family and friends.

She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Willix.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Dennis) Peterson, Olean; a son, Joseph D. Cirko, Port Allegany; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Goble; and Billy (Nancy) Cooper, both of Florida; two sisters, Jill Hebebrand, Ohio; and Connie (David) Morrison, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday in Allegany Cemetery, New York.

Condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.


