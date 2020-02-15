Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Lois V. Perry

Lois V. Perry Obituary
Lois V. Perry, 91, of Carverton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

Born in Carverton, she was the daughter of the late Dana and Florence Davis Sickler. She was a graduate of Kingston Twp. High School. For many years, she was employed as a seamstress and was employed in many local factories over the years, some being Joey's Sportswear, MK and Leslie Fay. After retirement, she reentered the workforce and found a job she loved, which was at Rave's Gardens Center, formerly located in Wyoming, where she worked for over 20 years. For most of her life, she was a member of the former Carverton United Methodist Church and the Orange United Methodist Church.

Lois was a talented seamstress with a heart of gold. She was generous, kind and hard working. She touched many lives and was loved by all who knew her. The love she had for her family and friends was pure, selfless and never ending and unconditional.

Preceding her in death was her husband, David Perry Jr.; daughter, Kathy Murray; brother, Kermit Sickler; and sister, Gloria Parrish Ludorf.

Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Miller, Orange; three grandchildren; three great-grandsons; nieces; and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Folk officiating.

Entombment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 15, 2020
