Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Lonnie G. Timmons Sr.


1946 - 2020
Lonnie G. Timmons Sr. Obituary

Lonnie G. Timmons Sr., 73, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.

Born in Lebanon on Oct. 4, 1946, he was the son of the late Claire VanCleef. He was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Lonnie was a veteran of the United States Army and the Pennsylvania National Guard. He served with honors from 1965 to 2001, when he retired from the 109th Infantry E. Company out of Honesdale.

He was employed by Pride Mobility in both Exeter and Duryea until his retirement in 2011. He was an avid bowler at both Stanton Lanes, Wilkes-Barre, and Modern Lanes, Exeter.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles. He also loved spending quality time with family and friends and was always willing to help anyone in need.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Barney; and his stepfather, Norwood VanCleef.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, the former Janice Lee Norton, whom he married on March 19, 1966. He is also survived by a son, Lonnie G. Timmons Jr., Hanover Twp.; a daughter, Brenda L. Timmons, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Tiffany L. Timmons and Kevin J. Thomas Jr., as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Tim Hall, pastor of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke, officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for being so kind, caring and compassionate during such a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lonnie's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411, where his beloved dog, LuLu, was adopted from.

Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2020
