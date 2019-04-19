Loreen K. Lewis, 68, of Newitt Place, Kingston, died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loreen K. Lewis.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late H. Malcolm and Florence Strazdus Lewis.
She was raised in Forty Fort and graduated in 1968 from Wyoming Valley West High School and then graduated as a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a nurse for over 35 years at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She is survived by her sister, Marla Mendolia; brother, Darren (Wendy) Lewis; nephews, JJ Vassello; and Ryan (Casey)Vassello, and his daughter, Sophia; nephew, Daniel Lewis; niece, Jillian Davis, and sons, Asa and Troy; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held this summer to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the family condolences, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Donations, on her behalf, are being accepted by the Wyoming Valley West Wrestling Club to 201 Chester St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2019