Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loreen K. Lewis. View Sign

Loreen K. Lewis, 68, of Newitt Place, Kingston, died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.



Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late H. Malcolm and Florence Strazdus Lewis.



She was raised in Forty Fort and graduated in 1968 from Wyoming Valley West High School and then graduated as a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a nurse for over 35 years at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



She is survived by her sister, Marla Mendolia; brother, Darren (Wendy) Lewis; nephews, JJ Vassello; and Ryan (Casey)Vassello, and his daughter, Sophia; nephew, Daniel Lewis; niece, Jillian Davis, and sons, Asa and Troy; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held this summer to celebrate her life.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



To send the family condolences, visit



Donations, on her behalf, are being accepted by the Wyoming Valley West Wrestling Club to 201 Chester St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Loreen K. Lewis, 68, of Newitt Place, Kingston, died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late H. Malcolm and Florence Strazdus Lewis.She was raised in Forty Fort and graduated in 1968 from Wyoming Valley West High School and then graduated as a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a nurse for over 35 years at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.She is survived by her sister, Marla Mendolia; brother, Darren (Wendy) Lewis; nephews, JJ Vassello; and Ryan (Casey)Vassello, and his daughter, Sophia; nephew, Daniel Lewis; niece, Jillian Davis, and sons, Asa and Troy; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.A memorial service will be held this summer to celebrate her life.Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.To send the family condolences, visit www.hughbhughes.com Donations, on her behalf, are being accepted by the Wyoming Valley West Wrestling Club to 201 Chester St., Kingston, PA 18704. Funeral Home Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.

1044 Wyoming Ave

Forty Fort , PA 18704

(570) 288-9341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close