Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
339 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
View Map
Loretta Beccaris Obituary
Loretta Beccaris of Kingston and formerly of Plains Twp., passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at Kingston Health Care Center, Kingston, where she had been a guest for the past few weeks.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Isbitski Cambiotti.

Loretta was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. Upon her completion of Business College, she was employed by J. Henry Pool Insurance Company and later at Nelson & Sons.

Loretta was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., and currently Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. She was an avid tennis player and spent many happy hours playing tennis and traveling with her "tennis friends." Loretta especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in many school sports. She also enjoyed taking her grandchildren on "Adventures" to visit Elsie, her retired race horse at the farm.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Jones.

Surviving are her daughters, Jacqueline Wanko and her husband, Mark; and Janelle Mirigliani and her husband, Larry, all of Kingston; grandchildren, Ryan Wanko and his wife, Sandra, Alaina Horbas and her husband, Patrick; Christopher and Brandon Mirigliani; great-grandchildren, Jason Ryan Wanko and Samantha Marian Wanko.

Loretta's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Kingston Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to Loretta during her stay.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass in the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Loretta's memory.

For information or to leave Loretta's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020
