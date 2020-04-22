Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Loretta Luder Obituary
Loretta Luder, 73, of Duryea, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen O'Boyle Nayavich and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Penn Gas, Pittston.

She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

Loretta was a loving mom, nana and great-grandma. She was avid Dallas Cowboys fan. In her younger years, Loretta and her sister, Mary Jane, would sew clothes from their home for the local factories.

Loretta was preceded in death by her former husband of 34 years, Thomas A. Luder Sr., on Nov. 16, 2010; her son, Thomas A. Luder Jr., on July 10, 2005; her brother, William Nayavich; and her sister, Ann Marie Pesarchick.

Surviving are daughter, Tammy Russick and her husband, Paul Sr., Avoca; daughter, Lori Kush and her husband, Frank, Kingston; daughter-in-law, Barbara Luder, Duryea; grandson, Paul Russick Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, Avoca; granddaughter, Alyssa Russick, Duryea; granddaughter, Angelica Luder, Duryea; grandson, TJ Luder, Duryea; grandson, Josh Luder, Duryea; granddaughter, Gracie Remus, Kingston; granddaughter, Rebecca Remus, Kingston; great-granddaughter, Reagan Kathryn Russick, Avoca; great-granddaughter, Sadie Lou Russick, Avoca; brother, James Nayavich and his wife, Barbara, Pittston Twp.; brother, Joseph Nayavich and his wife, Patricia, Dupont; sister, Mary Jane Margavage, Duryea; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.

Arrangements are from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main S., Duryea.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of her son, Thomas A. Luder Jr., c/o The , 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020
