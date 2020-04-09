|
|
A beloved daughter, sister aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, co-worker, and friend, Lori left this world, at 40, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a more than brave and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Kingston on Nov. 17, 1979. She grew up in Kingston and graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in 1997. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh in 2001. She furthered her education and obtained her master of social work degree from Temple University in 2004. She resided in Royersford, and was employed by Aetna Behavioral Health as a licensed social worker.
Lori always kept a positive attitude in life, especially during her illness. She worried about others and never herself. Lori loved spending time with her family, friends and dog, Millie. Whether it was going on vacation, relaxing at home, or hiking with her dog, she found true pleasure and happiness spending time with her loved ones.
Lori's family would like to offer a special thanks to her friends, Karen and Adam Smith, Collegeville; Erin Perry, Bryn Mawr,; and Christy Kouroutsidis, Downingtown; for their constant love and support.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Yatsko; and Richard Sokoloski; aunt, Mary Ann Yatsko; uncle, J. Michael Murphy; and dog, Lucky.
Lori is survived by her loving father, Richard Sokoloski, Kingston; mother, Dorothy Yatsko MacDonald and husband, Attorney Larry MacDonald, Plains Twp.; sister, Amy and husband, Michael Connolly; adoring nephews, Michael and Jack, all of Kingston; grandmother, Kay Sokoloski, Luzerne; and her loved, dog, Millie; as well as numerous family members that will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.
Lori would like everyone to remember to live each day to the fullest, enjoy every moment and let happiness and love lead you one day at a time. The world has lost an incredible human being, but heaven has gained an extraordinary angel.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020