Lorraine Amos of Swoyersville passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Kingston, daughter of the late Gerald and Helen Yaglowski Amos.
Lorraine was an avid Penn State and Phillies fan. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a sewer at numerous factories.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Tammy Eckert; and nephews, Michael Shields and Rubin Popovich.
Surviving are her sisters, Helen Jean Popovich and Sandy Shields and her husband, Chuck; numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving and faithful dog, Holly.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Interment will be in Dennison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020