Lorraine F. Marchesini, 92, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 16, 2019, at River Street Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Peter Ardoline and Louise Savage Ardoline and was a graduate of the West Wyoming High School. Lorraine was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.
Lorraine was a homemaker and loved being around her family, especially her grandkids and great-grand kids, who were the light of her life.
Lorraine grew up working with her parents at their bar, the Ardoline's Glass Bar, which was on Shoemaker Avenue, West Wyoming, The building is now "The Lighthouse."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Sr., in 2008; son, Albert Jr., in 2007; brother, Robert Ardoline, who was killed in World War II; and sister, Sonia Getz.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kempa, Trucksville; grandkids, Kimberly Marchesini Topa, Albert Marchesini III, Kyle Kempa and Kristen Kempa; great-grandchildren, Braydon Topa, Bella Topa, Ethan Kempa, Albert Marchesini IV, Isabella Root and Averie Root; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019