|
|
Lorraine Frances Casterline, 85, of Ashley, entered into eternal peace on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ida Kruse DeWolfe.
Lorraine was a graduate of Butler High School, Butler, N.J., and resided in Rainbow Valley Lake, Haskel, N.J., before moving to Forest Park, Bear Creek Twp.
Lorraine was a wonderful homemaker, a loving and caring mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma and best friend. She always put family first and had a smile and story for everyone.
She had a positive attitude and youthful spirit in the fullness of life, even through her illness and passing. She was compassionate, smart a great listener and always had good intentions for everyone. She loved with all her heart and had a strong Christian faith.
Godspeed, dear Mother. You will be forever missed and always be in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Casterline; brother, Raymond DeWolfe Jr.; and sister, Ida Stokem.
Surviving are her son, Ronald Casterline and his companion, Annabelle, Naples, Fla.; daughters, Sherri O'Brien and her husband, Ed, Plains Twp.; Cynthia Dimirco and her husband, Jim, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Michelle and Chuck Blakeslee, Ashley; grandchildren, Jackie Ardoline and her husband, Jason; Kelly O'Brien; Kristen Seamans and her husband, Andy; Tara Blakeslee and her fiancé, Scott Henry; and Justin and Charles Blakeslee; great-grandchildren, Courtney and Gibson Ardoline and Nicolina Henry; great-great-granddaughters, Emma and Lilian Ardoline; sister-in-law, Margie Catanzariti; and best friend, Marie Glas.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S.Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Joseph Rafferty officiating.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 190 Welles St., STE 118, Forty Fort, PA 18704.
For information or to leave Lorraine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019