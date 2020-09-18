Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Lorraine Gargulis "Rainy" Fallon


1946 - 2020
Lorraine Gargulis "Rainy" Fallon Obituary

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Lorraine "Rainy" Gargulis Fallon, a life resident of Sugar Notch, passed away at 74.

Lorraine was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, to Charles and Genevieve Pomicter Gargulis.

Lorraine was well known for her extensive collection of snowmen and other seasonal decorations. She rarely sat still and always found something to do, whether it be cooking favored meals for her grandkids, Laina, Joey and Nicky, or tackling projects in her home or yard. Summers with Lorraine were filled with her home-grown tomatoes, which she freely gave out, along with many of her home-cooked meals to anyone who would gladly take and enjoy them. She was always quick to produce a story for a laugh and was proudly feisty in the way she believed was unique to youngest children. She never missed the opportunity to send out a card full of lottery tickets to her special friends, with the stipulation that she receive a small cut of the winnings if anyone really hit it big.

She was preceded in death by husband, Louis J. Fallon; brothers, Bernard and Charles Gargulis; and sisters, Bernadine Swanson and Charlotte Poperowitz.

She is survived by special and loving niece, Carol "Bootie" Stetz and husband, Dave; daughters, LouAnn Rominski; JoAnn Schiel; Sandy Bozinko; Janet Stavish, and their spouses; son, Paul Fallon; sister, Adeline Kleeman; grandchildren, Laina, Joey and Nicky Rominski; Julie Ann, Abby and Molly Fallon; Felicia and Fred Schiel; Jared and Katie Bozinko; and Zach and Fallon Stavish; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services will be held at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


