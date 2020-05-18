|
|
Lorraine King, 74, of The Village at Greenbriar, Dallas, formerly of Kunkle, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, peacefully at home.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Albert and Julia Fedak Yonkoski. Lorraine graduated from Coughlin High School, Class of 1963. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Bell Telephone and later by Commonwealth Telephone Company, Dallas.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin "Ted" King; and sister, Deborah Woods.
She is survived by her son, Jason King and his companion, Stacey Fritsky, Beaumont; daughters, Cindy King and her companion, Joe Dwojewski, Swoyersville; Brenda Kaiser and her husband, Neil, Lehman; grandchildren, A.J. King, Cole and Evan Kaiser; great-granddaughter, Layna King.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Main St., Edwardsville. www.russincares.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2020