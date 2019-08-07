|
Lorraine Kozak Clisham, 82, of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Celtic Hospice and Home Health, Wilkes-Barre.
She had been a resident at Guardian Elder Care since 2016. She was a breast cancer survivor and courageously battled COPD for the last few years of her life.
Born in Nanticoke on Oct. 1, 1936, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Stella and Frank Kozak Sr. and was a graduate of Nanticoke High School.
Lorraine was a phenomenal homemaker, cook and baker. She was a staunch Democrat and staffed the polls on election day for many years. She also had a passion for golf, keeping an eye on her favorite golfers on television, even after she could no longer hit the links herself. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her family, sharing her caring spirit with those she loved.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Clisham; and a brother, Frank Kozak Jr.
She is survived by sons, Richard Dmochowski and wife, Cynthia, Lords Valley; John Clisham-Feng and husband, Ray Feng, Silver Springs, Md.; and Paul Clisham and wife, Kelly, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Karissa Dmochowski, Casey Dmochowski, Cayle Ambrose and Caleb Dmochowski; Nicholas Clisham-Parsons; William Clisham-Parsons and Nathan Clisham-Parsons; Ayden Clisham and Ailey Clisham; great-grandchild, Kayden Dmochowski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Faustina Parish Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catalyst Foundation, a humanitarian organization that helps build communities in Vietnam to fight human trafficking at www.catalystfoundation.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 7, 2019