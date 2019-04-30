Lorraine Mary Paraschak, 57, of Luzerne, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at ManorCare, Kingston.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Theresa Kapica Paraschak and the late Peter Paraschak. She was a graduate of West Side Tech and employed by United Rehabilitation Service, until it closed.
She is survived by her mother, Theresa Paraschak, at home.
Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swoyersville. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2019