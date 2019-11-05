|
Lorraine Zawislak Talmon, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, was welcomed home by her Lord Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, while in the care of Genesis River Street Manor Facility, Wilkes-Barre.
Born May 19, 1931, in Lake Ariel, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Sipiela Zawislak.
She attended school in the Throop area and was a graduate of Throop High School, Class of 1949.
Lorraine was employed by Bell Telephone for 30 years and retired as a telephone office supervisor. During this time, Lorraine married Albert Talmon and together they resided in the Wilkes-Barre area. Albert passed unexpectedly in 1976.
Lorraine, at her core, was a devout Catholic and the church was her life. She was a very active member in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. She and the Rev. Joseph Greskiewicz founded the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry that has serviced Plains Twp. and surrounding areas for several years, providing thousands of meals to families in need. Lorraine also was an active member in the Altar and Rosary Society. Lorraine helped run parish bake sales, worked in the church office, ordered flowers for holidays, took care of the cemeteries, was a part of the liturgy group and was a church lector.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; brother, Stanley Zawislak; sister, Helen Highhouse; nephews, Edward "Butch" Zawislak and Joel "Jody" Zawislak; and niece, Tina Long.
She is survived by her brother, Edward and his wife, Susan, Hamlin; sister, Dorothy Melody, Honesdale; stepdaughter, Diane Waltermyer, Tunkhannock; granddaughter, Tammy Mitrow, Greer, S.C.; grandson, Brian Waltermyer, Wilkes-Barre; great-granddaughters, Kaitlinn and Meghann Mitrow; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. A Mass will be officiated by the Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment will be held following Mass in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass Thursday in the church.
Lorraine wished, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations will be given to Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., or the Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 5, 2019