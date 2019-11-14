Home

Lorraine Werner Obituary
Lorraine Werner, 66, of Duryea, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Palmer Williams and was a graduate of Kennedy High School, Patterson, N.J. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Allstate, Wayne, N.J.

Lorraine was a loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, working on family ancestry and spending time with all the children she knew. She loved her two dogs, Rusty and Buddy. She had a love for frogs and enjoyed line dancing and NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Williams.

Surviving are son, Charles Kenneth Werner and his wife, Marissa, Duryea; grandsons, Christian Werner, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Gavin Werner, Duryea; great-grandson, Kaissen Travis-Werner, St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister, Suzan Harville and her husband, Charles, Dayton, Ohio; godchild, Lauryn Mierzwa, St. Petersburg, Fla.; nieces and nephews; fiance, Edward Hughes, Duryea; stepdaughter, Siobhan Davila and her husband, Dennis, Elmwood Park, N.J.; stepdaughter, Shannon Alejo and her husband, Pablo, Garfield, N.J.; stepson, John Martinez, Patterson, N.J.; and stepgrandchildren.

A private viewing and funeral services with interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Lorraine's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019
