Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church
224 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA
Louella Mazzarella Perfetto

Louella Mazzarella Perfetto Obituary
Louella Mazzarella Perfetto, 83, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Wesley Village Campus of United Methodist Homes, Pittston.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred Mazzarella.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2011; and sister, Rosalie Kovach; brothers, Charles and Andrew.

Louella was a life member of St. Barbara's parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.

She was employed by the Wyoming Area School District and was the Wyoming correspondent for the Times Leader for many years.

She was also a member of the American Legion Queen Esther Post, Wyoming, and was active for many years in community affairs. A life resident of Wyoming, she truly loved her hometown. Louella was a loving mother and grandmother, hosting many family parties and was well known for her delicious food. Kind and generous, she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Louella is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife, Nancy, Conklin, N.Y.; Arthur and his spouse, Dr. Jorma Sormorun, Tampere Finland; and James and his wife, Janelle, Frederick, Md.; five grandchildren, Claira, Nora, Olivia, Lucia and Matteo; brother, Joseph Mazzarella (Marilyn), Wyoming; sister, Theresa Morrow, Orono, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J.,as celebrant.

Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Terrace, Wesley Village and the office of Dr. Darlene Dunay for their care and support.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019
