Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis A. "Cookie" Wiernusz Jr.. View Sign

Louis A. "Cookie" Wiernusz Jr., 70, formerly of Washington Park, Mountain Top, passed into eternal life early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in the care of Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, following a recent illness.



Born Jan. 26, 1949, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was elder of two sons to the late Louis A. and Helen (Mattias) Wiernusz Sr.



Educated in the township schools, he was a member of the 1966 graduating class of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.



In his youth and following his formal education, Mr. Wiernusz was employed with the former Craft Associates until the time he was drafted into military service.



A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Louis proudly served our country with the United States Marine Corps. He attained the rank of corporal upon the time of his honorable discharge from duties on March 26, 1971. Upon his discharge, he was awarded several medals including the National Defense Medal; the Vietnamese Service Medal with one star; the Vietnamese Campaign Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon for his military service.



Until his retirement, he had been employed for some 30 years by United Parcel Service in Suscon, Pittston Twp. He held membership in the Vietnam Veterans Post 56, Nanticoke; the American Legion, Post 781 of Mountain Top and Post 815 of Wilkes-Barre Twp.



In his spare time, Lou enjoyed going to car shows, and seeing the cars and motorcycles of his youth. His favorite cars were Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles, and also Indian motorcycles. On a warm, sunny day, you would be guaranteed to see Lou cruising down the road on his motorcycle. Above all, he cherished his three adoring grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his wife, the former Patricia A. Elias; their children, Brian M. Wiernusz, his wife, Jean; and their son, Zachary, Mountain Top; and Stephanie Wiernusz-Newell, her husband, Lyle; and their children, Jagger and Hannah, Hunlock Creek; a brother, several nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Lou's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff of Fritzingertown for the care and compassion shown to their dad especially in his final days.



Funeral services for Mr. Wiernusz will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Wilkes-Barre Heights location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 281 E. Northampton St.



The Rev. John L. Terry, pastor at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, will serve as celebrant and leader of prayer.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, 68 Saint Mary's Road, Hanover Twp., where military honors will be accorded Louis by the United States Marine Corps.



Relatives and friends may join his family for visitation and shared remembrances Monday from 5 until 7 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the times of service at the funeral home.



In lieu of floral tributes, Louis' family would be humbled if those contemplating a memorial contribution in his memory, kindly give thought to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign, c/o Staff Sergeant Sonlord Jean, Wyoming Barracks at



To send Cookie's family online words of sympathy, comfort or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website at





Louis A. "Cookie" Wiernusz Jr., 70, formerly of Washington Park, Mountain Top, passed into eternal life early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in the care of Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, following a recent illness.Born Jan. 26, 1949, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was elder of two sons to the late Louis A. and Helen (Mattias) Wiernusz Sr.Educated in the township schools, he was a member of the 1966 graduating class of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.In his youth and following his formal education, Mr. Wiernusz was employed with the former Craft Associates until the time he was drafted into military service.A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Louis proudly served our country with the United States Marine Corps. He attained the rank of corporal upon the time of his honorable discharge from duties on March 26, 1971. Upon his discharge, he was awarded several medals including the National Defense Medal; the Vietnamese Service Medal with one star; the Vietnamese Campaign Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon for his military service.Until his retirement, he had been employed for some 30 years by United Parcel Service in Suscon, Pittston Twp. He held membership in the Vietnam Veterans Post 56, Nanticoke; the American Legion, Post 781 of Mountain Top and Post 815 of Wilkes-Barre Twp.In his spare time, Lou enjoyed going to car shows, and seeing the cars and motorcycles of his youth. His favorite cars were Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles, and also Indian motorcycles. On a warm, sunny day, you would be guaranteed to see Lou cruising down the road on his motorcycle. Above all, he cherished his three adoring grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his wife, the former Patricia A. Elias; their children, Brian M. Wiernusz, his wife, Jean; and their son, Zachary, Mountain Top; and Stephanie Wiernusz-Newell, her husband, Lyle; and their children, Jagger and Hannah, Hunlock Creek; a brother, several nieces, nephews and dear friends.Lou's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff of Fritzingertown for the care and compassion shown to their dad especially in his final days.Funeral services for Mr. Wiernusz will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Wilkes-Barre Heights location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 281 E. Northampton St.The Rev. John L. Terry, pastor at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, will serve as celebrant and leader of prayer.Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, 68 Saint Mary's Road, Hanover Twp., where military honors will be accorded Louis by the United States Marine Corps.Relatives and friends may join his family for visitation and shared remembrances Monday from 5 until 7 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the times of service at the funeral home.In lieu of floral tributes, Louis' family would be humbled if those contemplating a memorial contribution in his memory, kindly give thought to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign, c/o Staff Sergeant Sonlord Jean, Wyoming Barracks at [email protected] or by calling 570-332-4388 or 570-690-9170.To send Cookie's family online words of sympathy, comfort or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com Funeral Home John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.

281 E Northampton St.

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

570-823-2754 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close