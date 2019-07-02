Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Acernese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis "Jackie" Acernese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis "Jackie" Acernese Obituary
Louis "Jackie" Acernese, 86, of Inkerman, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Post Acute Medical at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston on May 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Crese and Lucy DeNardo Acernese.

He was a graduate of Jenkins High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot after 30 years of service.

He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going to the race track and playing cards.

His family gave him the most joy, and he truly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Bonomo Acernese, in 2017.

Surviving are his son, Christopher Acernese and his wife, Rose, Pittston; grandchildren, Angela Burgio; Ashley Acernese; and Christopher Acernese and his wife, Emily; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Littzi and Hunter Acernese; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Bonomo, Yatesville.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave condolences, please visit his obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now