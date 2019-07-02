Louis "Jackie" Acernese, 86, of Inkerman, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Post Acute Medical at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Pittston on May 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Crese and Lucy DeNardo Acernese.



He was a graduate of Jenkins High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot after 30 years of service.



He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going to the race track and playing cards.



His family gave him the most joy, and he truly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Bonomo Acernese, in 2017.



Surviving are his son, Christopher Acernese and his wife, Rose, Pittston; grandchildren, Angela Burgio; Ashley Acernese; and Christopher Acernese and his wife, Emily; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Littzi and Hunter Acernese; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Bonomo, Yatesville.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave condolences, please visit his obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 2, 2019