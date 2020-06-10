|
Louis E. Oeller, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at his home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Donna Rudnesky Oeller, Laurel Run, and the late Louis F. Oeller.
Louie attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was previously employed by Meadow Run Landscaping and Supply Center, Bear Creek Twp. Louie loved the outdoors and enjoyed going fishing and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis F. Oeller; paternal grandmother, Katherine "Nana" Oeller; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Edward Rudnesky.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, Donna, are his children, twin sons, Conner and Collin Brizzy; and daughter, Charlotte Oeller; sister, Amy Koss, Ogden, Utah, paternal grandfather, Louis Oeller, Wilkes-Barre; niece, Rhiannon Koss; and aunts and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Louie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020