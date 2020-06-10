Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Oeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis E. Oeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis E. Oeller Obituary
Louis E. Oeller, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Donna Rudnesky Oeller, Laurel Run, and the late Louis F. Oeller.

Louie attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was previously employed by Meadow Run Landscaping and Supply Center, Bear Creek Twp. Louie loved the outdoors and enjoyed going fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis F. Oeller; paternal grandmother, Katherine "Nana" Oeller; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Edward Rudnesky.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Donna, are his children, twin sons, Conner and Collin Brizzy; and daughter, Charlotte Oeller; sister, Amy Koss, Ogden, Utah, paternal grandfather, Louis Oeller, Wilkes-Barre; niece, Rhiannon Koss; and aunts and cousins.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Louie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -