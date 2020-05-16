Home

Louis Foersch Sr.

Louis Foersch Sr. Obituary
Louis Foersch Sr., 69, of Harding, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.

His loving wife is Viola Keithline Foersch. Louis and Viola celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on April 5th.

Born May 8, 1951, in Pittston, Louis was the son of the late Edwin and Mary Pearl Capitano Foersch.

Louis was a professional self-employed truck driver for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin Foersch Jr.; and his sister, Debra Marriott.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Viola, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Krostag and her husband, Thomas, Harding; daughter, Nancy Foersch and her fiancé, Georgi Nikoloff, Exeter; son, Michael Foersch Sr., West Wyoming; son, Louis Foersch Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, Exeter; daughter, Jennifer Fajna, and her husband, Mark, Exeter; four grandchildren, Michael Jr., Carlee and Matthew Foersch; and Brendon Krostag; sister, Mary Ann Foersch, West Pittston; brother, William Foersch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to current funeral restrictions, private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2020
