Louis J. Robinson Obituary

Louie J. Robinson, 45, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home, after a lengthy illness.

Born May 28, 1975, in Lisbon, N.D., he was the son of William and Lynette Falls Jr. of Hanover Twp.

He attended both the Hanover Area and Nanticoke Area School Districts.

Louie enjoyed nothing more than spending time and taking afternoon strolls with his daughter Ari. He was a faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan, his everyday attire was always black and gold.

He was preceded in death by brother, Michael; and infant brother, Cody.

In addition to his parents and daughter, Arianna Robinson, he is survived by brother, Justin (Jen) Hanson; sisters, Tara (Steve) Dorris; and Heather (Ron) Marcellini; mother of his daughter, Jean Reidlinger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his nieces and nephews, whom he completely adored, and lifelong friend, Dan (Devon) Januzzi.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GO FUND ME account "Funding Ari's Future" for his daughter, Arianna Robinson.

Funeral services and visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. CDC guidelines will be in place, including facial covering, follow social distancing and refraining from excessive physical contact.


