Louise A. Bonning

Louise A. Bonning Obituary
Louise A. Bonning, 94, of Kingston, formerly of Larksville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at ManorCare Nursing, Kingston.

Born in Thurmont, Md., she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie Moudy Reed, one of 13 children; was a former member of Grace Episcopal Church, Kingston, and worked for Consolidated Cigar prior to retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Bonning; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Zielinski, Edwardsville; Lorraine Reed, Exeter; brothers, Charles Reed and his wife, Madeline, Dallas; and Robert Reed, Larksville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside funeral service and burial will be held in Denison Cemetery, Dennison Street, Swoyersville.

Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020
