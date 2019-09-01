Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church
2011 State Route 29
Hunlock Creek, PA
Louise A. Zbick Obituary
Louise A. Zbick, 97, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Hudson on July 2, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Julia Shuleski.

Louise retired as a seamstress from the former Leslie Faye in Plymouth. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, in 2016; brothers, Peter, Adam, Leo, Anthony, Andrew and Francis; and sisters, Helen Grisko and Martha Bondzinski.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Christine Drabick, Silver Spring, Md.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 state Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.

The family would like to thank the staff at Little Flower Manor, the staff at Kindred at Home and her physician, Dr. Phillip Kurello, for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 1, 2019
