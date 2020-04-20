|
Louise Ann Garrison Neely, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Allied Services at Center City Wilkes-Barre.
Louise was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lila Betress
Garrison. She was a 1962 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, and she also attended Wilkes College. She was employed as a medical records clerk by First Hospital Wyoming Valley. She had previously been employed by Dana Perfume, Eberhard Faber, and RCA Corp., Mountain Top, Nabisco Brands, and United Penn Bank, Wilkes-Barre.
Louise was a member of St. Anthony/St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Louise was a kind, loving and giving wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered by all the lives she touched. She was an excellent cook, cooking many of her Lebanese heritage foods. She was always there for anyone in need and gave of herself whole heartedly. Her son and grandson were her pride and joy! She loved her canine kids, Boomer and Winston. She also loved her canine nieces and nephews, Giffy, Snickers, Sheherazade, Mercedes and Benz. She looked forward to every weekend when she and her sister, JoAnn, would go shopping from place to place looking for deals.
Her most memorable time was raising her grandson from 2004 at a very young age and attending all his athletic events. She never missed any of his baseball or basketball games. She was always in the front row, cheering him on. She was his number one cheerleader.
Her name spelled out says it all!
L - Love bestowed upon everyone who came in touch with her.
O - Only the needs of others were placed first over her own needs.
U - Unconditional love, compassion and empathy was how she lived her life.
I - Indescribably intuitive, strong but yet ever so soft.
S - Sweetest smile given to all who crossed her path.
E - Extraordinary kindness and generosity to everyone who was in need of understanding or just an ear to listen.
Louise will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A void will be left in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. The knowing that some day we will be reunited with her in the kingdom of heaven warms the heart and soul. Rest in peace, "Weezie."
To all those who cared for Louise in her final days, the family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to those who made "Weezie's" last moments on this earth comfortable, loved and knowing she left this place at peace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray C. Neely, on June 20, 2003; and her brother, James J. Garrison.
Louise is survived by her son, Jay Christopher Neely and her grandson, Jay J. Neely, with whom she resided in Wilkes-Barre; her sister and best friend, JoAnn Garrison, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous cousins throughout Pennsylvania, whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
