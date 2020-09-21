Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Louise C. Wrubel Obituary

Louise D. Wrubel, 79, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Phoebe Lamoreux Derby.

She was a graduate of Exeter High School. Louise was a member of the Harding Church of Christ. She was instrumental in organizing the Harding Ambulance Association and the Medic 303, Pittston.

Louise enjoy flying and obtained her pilot's license.

Prior to her retirement she was employed by Nesbitt Hospital as a paramedic.

She was preceded in death by her husband: William Wrubel, 1992.

She is survived by sons, Jeff and wife, Tracey, Ohio; daughter, Cindy Wrubel, Falls; brothers, Richard Derby, Shavertown; grandchildren, Brian, Eric, Maegan and Matthew.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Bob Shaw, minister, will officiate.

Friends may call from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mountain View Burial Park.

Those attending must follow CDC guidelines which includes wearing a mask and following social distancing.


