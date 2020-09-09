Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
11:45 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Duryea, PA
Louise Claud Coolbaugh Obituary

On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Louise Claud Coolbaugh, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away at Holy Cross Hospital with her loving sons by her side, she was 85.

Louise, born in Danville, Va., was predeceased by her beloved husband, Don (born in Duryea), in 1990, and is the loving mother of Donald Jr. and his wife, Jean; Eric and his wife, Eileen; and cherished grandmother of Eric Jr., Katlyn, Christian, Jack, Isabella and Brandon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Donald, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Louise's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


