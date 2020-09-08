Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Kashula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. Kashula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. Kashula Obituary

Louise E. Kashula, 87, of Stillwater, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Bonham Nursing Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 18, 1932, Louise was the daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Glucefski Kratz.

Louise graduated from Hanover High School, she became a military wife for 20 years. She loved cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She opened her doors to over 85 foster children and adopted the last two, Stephanie and Dillon. Louise was an active member of St. Martha's Church. She was involved in the garden club and Choir she was well known for her famous cucumbers that she made for all the church picnics and dinners.

She was preceded in death, by her daughters, Donna Kashula, Melinda Kashula; granddaughter, Lynnette Rosencrans; sister, Loretta Kratz; and brother, Andrew Katz Jr.

Louise is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Joseph Kashula Sr.; daughter, Deborah Petroski and husband, David; son, Joseph Kashula ll; daughter, Stephanie Kashula; son, Dillion Kashula; grandson, Joseph Kashula III; grandson, Benjamin Kashula, great-grandson Travis Kashula; sister, Barbra Morgan and two cherished foster children, Charlene Modlesky and Jamie Souder.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at Stanley S Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -