Louise M. Robinson, 94, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Philadelphia.



Born on Feb. 11, 1925, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Emma Von Bergen. Louise was a 1942 graduate of Central High School in Scranton and a 1946 graduate of Wilson College in Chambersburg. She enjoyed the 1952 summer session at the Middlebury College Language School. She taught German, Spanish and history in the Scranton and Wyoming Area school districts.



In 1953, in Wilkes Barre, she married William C. Robinson, a Glen Alden accountant, who died in 1991. The couple lived in Wilkes Barre. After her husband's death, Louise moved to Pittston and then to Philadelphia to live near her nieces.



Louise's first love was singing. She served as a soprano soloist at the Petersburg Presbyterian Church in Scranton from 1946 to 1959 and sang in church quartets and musicals. For many years, she sang with the Orpheus Choral Society in Wilkes Barre. A lover of animals, particularly cats, she was an active member of the SPCA board from 1967. She also belonged to the Wyoming Valley Women's Club, the New Century Club and the Gourmet Cooking Club.



In 1993, Louise became president of the Denison Advocates. As president, she spearheaded an extensive expansion and renovation of the historic 1790 Denison House, also serving as a docent. Louise belongs to both St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilkes Barre and Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston. Her church, faith and family have always been her sources of courage and strength.



Besides her husband and parents, she was pre-deceased by her older brother, Frederick J. Von Bergen, who passed away in 1973, and, in 2011, by her older sister, Mildred Heffelfinger, with whom she traveled around the globe. She is survived by a nephew, Roger Heffelfinger, and two nieces, Jane M. Von Bergen and Martha Dahan, as well as their families.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 18 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre. Her fellow congregants at Church of Christ Uniting will remember her during Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on June 16, with a small reception to follow. All are welcome to either gathering.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise Robinson`s name may be sent to the Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave. Kingston, PA 18704 or to the Denison House, 35 Dennison St., Kingston, PA 18704.



For more information or to send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary